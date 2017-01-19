Why Twitter Tore Itself Apart Over Nelly & Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A generational divide cracked wide open on Twitter the other day when users started to weigh the merits of Nelly‘s career against Drake‘s. Somehow, the question was posed about which one of them was more successful, and all hell broke loose.

While Nelly undoubtedly had hits, Drake’s career is already spanning a longer time period than his. Can the battle between them ever be won? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

