Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But Lose It When Juicy Brings Minnie By [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s no secret that Rickey Smiley has a passionate love for the “Little Women: Atlanta” cast. So when Juicy brought by her best frienemy from the show, Minnie, Rickey couldn’t help but totally lose his cool and profess his love to her in the hallway.

He praises his “wife” Minnie, and also gives us a good look at her incredible shoe-game. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10pm!

