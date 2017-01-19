Entertainment News
Say What? Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Be Performing At Trump’s Inauguration

You won't believe the reason.

Kanye West just learned a valuable lesson about America: when people show you who they are, believe them.

Although ‘Ye met with President-elect Donald Trump late last year and claimed they were old friends, the rapper has not been invited to perform at Trump’s inauguration this weekend. Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, told CNN that the inauguration simply wasn’t “the venue” for a Yeezus show.

Barrack continued, “It’s going to be typically and traditionally American. Kanye is a great guy, we just haven’t asked him to perform.” Attendees at the two-day inaugural festivities will get to see Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood and a few other artists with much smaller followings than Kanye.

No word on why the Chicago rapper isn’t considered American enough for the Republican gig, but it’s pretty obvious why.

Sadly, these are the kind of moves Trump’s camp uses to “Make America Great Again.”

12 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

