Hair Raising News: DC Hairstylist Claims Trump Family Members Tried To Get Free Salon Service

The Washington Post recently reported that the ex-wife of President-elect,and her daughter,asked a Washington, DC based Freelance Hairstylist to offer her services in exchange for exposure. Tricia Kelly, who has worked with prominent political clients in the past was referred to the Trumps through “a longtime client”. She claims Marla Maples’ assistant conversed with her, expressing interest in hair and make-up services.

When Kelly relayed her travel expenses and rates for services, Maples’ assistant immediately pointed out there was only a $300 budget available for both women to get hair and make-up done. Kelly then negotiated and agreed to be $200 total for her services. The assistant then asked if Kelly would be willing to just do the services for free in exchange for exposure, meaning Maples would mention her on social media. Kelly immediately declined and decided to speak out about the incident, stating “I told them…I work for a fee, not for free.”

Ethics experts say this type of suggestion is not illegal and it’s typical for big name celebrities to accept loaned jewelry or garments in exchange for promotion and exposure. Obviously this hairstylist is not having it and expects to be paid for services rendered.

Marla Maples’ net worth, according to GoNetWorth, is approximately $20M.

