Why The Chris Brown Vs. Souljaboy Fight May Not Even Happen [EXCLUSIVE]

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
What started as Chris Brown & Soulja Boy‘s social media beef has escalated past the point that hip-hop beefs usually stop nowadays, and the two are set to duke it out in boxing ring on pay-per-view television. People such as 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are behind the decision to take the beef to the ring, and they have brought in trainers and other people to give their two cents.

But despite all this hype, there’s still a chance that the fight won’t happen, because there is an ongoing debate about where it will be held. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

boxing , Chris Brown , Fight , pay per view , Soulja Boy

photos