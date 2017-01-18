Entertainment News
Nick Grant: ROTC, Working With Organized Noize, Sing Along And More

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nick Grant stopped by Hot 107.9 to chop it up with B High about his new project #ROTC (Return Of The Cool).

During the conversation Nick talks about working with producers Organized Noize as well as decodes some of his new music and more.


