Nick Grant: ROTC, Working With Organized Noize, Sing Along And More

Nick Grant stopped by Hot 107.9 to chop it up with B High about his new project #ROTC (Return Of The Cool).
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
During the conversation Nick talks about working with producers Organized Noize as well as decodes some of his new music and more.
B-High And Celebrity Guests [GALLERY]
41 photos Launch gallery
B-High And Celebrity Guests [GALLERY]
1. B High with Maceo & Jonah Cruz1 of 41
2. B High with Joe Green2 of 41
3. B High with Murphy Lee3 of 41
4. B High with TELA4 of 41
5. B High with Yakki Divioshi5 of 41
6. B High with DJ Sense and Dope By Accident6 of 41
7. B High with Fiend7 of 41
8. B High with Skooly8 of 41
9. B High with Backbone & Hobo The Great9 of 41
10. B High with Shante Renee & DJ Montay10 of 41
11. B High with Short DAWG11 of 41
12. B High with Curtis Snow12 of 41
13. B High with YFN Lucci13 of 41
14. 1456935466930214 of 41
15. B High with Wonder B and DJ Hershey15 of 41
16. B High with Trouble16 of 41
17. B High with Trillville/Trilltown17 of 41
18. B High with Mr Hanky, Colonel Loud and Rico Barrino18 of 41
19. B High with DJ Scream19 of 41
20. B High with ScottyATL20 of 41
21. B High with NardnB and Spodee21 of 41
22. B High with Skippa da Flippa22 of 41
23. B High with DJ Paul23 of 41
24. B High with Mook B24 of 41
25. B High with Mo B. Dick25 of 41
26. B High with Parlae26 of 41
27. B High with Bankroll Fresh and Boochie27 of 41
28. B High with Mr. Collipark28 of 41
29. B High with Shawty Shawty29 of 41
30. B High with Maurice Garland30 of 41
31. B High with BJ The Chicago Kid31 of 41
32. B High with Jazze Pha32 of 41
33. B High with Uncle Luke33 of 41
34. B High with Bonecrusher & Story Teller34 of 41
35. B High with Rich Da Kid35 of 41
36. B High with Key!36 of 41
37. B High with GunPlay37 of 41
38. B High with Rich Homie Quan38 of 41
39. B High with T-Rock39 of 41
40. B High with Sonny Digital40 of 41
41. B High with Pastor Troy41 of 41
comments – Add Yours