Kiss: Rihanna Helps You Get Ready For Valentine’s Day With New Fragrance

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Pop Star Beauty Rihanna announced her new fragrance from her RiRi collection, Kiss, on Monday. This is Rihanna’s third fragrance from her RiRi brand and she had you in mind of course when creating it. “With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, I got something special for my ladies,” she shared on Instagram.

Kiss is currently available for purchase at Macy’s for $60, and comes in a pale blue glass bottle with gold trim. The latest fragrance perfectly completes the trilogy packaging look of the RiRi collection.

Of course, it must be noted how stunning the “Love On The Brain” singer looked during the campaign photo shoot! Rihanna is totally glammed up with bouncing girls, gorgeous pink lips and nails and some serious smokey eye. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the campaign:

