Kiss: Rihanna Helps You Get Ready For Valentine’s Day With New Fragrance

Pop Star Beauty Rihanna announced her new fragrance from her RiRi collection, Kiss, on Monday. This is Rihanna’s third fragrance from her RiRi brand and she had you in mind of course when creating it. “With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, I got something special for my ladies,” she shared on Instagram.

With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!! The 3rd part of the "RiRi" trilogy #KISS is finally here…. available at @macys and online at Macys.com #KISSbyRihanna A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:33am PST

Kiss is currently available for purchase at Macy’s for $60, and comes in a pale blue glass bottle with gold trim. The latest fragrance perfectly completes the trilogy packaging look of the RiRi collection.

#KISSbyRihanna 💙🌺 A photo posted by Rihanna Italia (@rebellekilla) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:58am PST

Of course, it must be noted how stunning the “Love On The Brain” singer looked during the campaign photo shoot! Rihanna is totally glammed up with bouncing girls, gorgeous pink lips and nails and some serious smokey eye. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the campaign:

Behind the scenes #KISSbyRihanna available now at @macys 💙 A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:37am PST

