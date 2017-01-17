T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

T.I. came through to the morning show to talk about his new thriller, “Sleepless,” in which he stars alongside Jamie Foxx. He talks about what audiences can expect from the action-packed film. He also reveals when he realized he could act, and how getting pulled over throughout his life has taught him how to be a good actor.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, T.I. does a hilarious impromptu acting demonstration, and a conversation about Gary With Da Tea goes a bit too far for him. Check out this exclusive video above to watch it all in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: T.I. Talks About The Most Important Job He’s Ever Had [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: What T.I. Said When Asked About Jaheim’s Haircut [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]