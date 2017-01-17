Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


T.I. came through to the morning show to talk about his new thriller, “Sleepless,” in which he stars alongside Jamie Foxx. He talks about what audiences can expect from the action-packed film. He also reveals when he realized he could act, and how getting pulled over throughout his life has taught him how to be a good actor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, T.I. does a hilarious impromptu acting demonstration, and a conversation about Gary With Da Tea goes a bit too far for him. Check out this exclusive video above to watch it all in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: T.I. Talks About The Most Important Job He’s Ever Had [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What T.I. Said When Asked About Jaheim’s Haircut [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Continue reading T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Gary with Da Tea , jamie foxx , sleepless , T.I. , Videos

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug
Is Young Thug’s New “Wyclef Jean” Video a…
 7 hours ago
Big Baby Dram: Cash Machine, Working With Erykah…
 11 hours ago
BET AWARDS '14 - Backstage And Audience
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Chimes In On…
 14 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Tries To Swing On Babymama…
 22 hours ago
T.I. Publishes Letter To Donald Trump In Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 2 days ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 2 days ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 2 days ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 2 days ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 3 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 3 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 3 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 3 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 3 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 3 days ago
photos