T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

T.I. came through to the morning show to talk about his new thriller, “Sleepless,” in which he stars alongside Jamie Foxx. He talks about what audiences can expect from the action-packed film. He also reveals when he realized he could act, and how getting pulled over throughout his life has taught him how to be a good actor.

Plus, T.I. does a hilarious impromptu acting demonstration, and a conversation about Gary With Da Tea goes a bit too far for him. Check out this exclusive video above to watch it all in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

