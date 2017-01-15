Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal

We can officially look forward to more amazing work from actor and producer Donald Glover as the 33-year-old recently inked a production deal with FX to work on multiple projects. While specifics of what he’ll be working on haven’t been announced, we’re sure he’ll infuse his humor into all of it.

The downside: His Golden Globe award-winning show, Atlanta will not be returning until 2018.

As reported by Variety:

FX Productions’ expanded relationship with Glover was unveiled Thursday by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” Grad said. “ ‘Atlanta’ is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Big, huge congrats to Donald! And we’re seriously looking forward to 2018.

