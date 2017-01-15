Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty


We can officially look forward to more amazing work from actor and producer Donald Glover as the 33-year-old recently inked a production deal with FX to work on multiple projects. While specifics of what he’ll be working on haven’t been announced, we’re sure he’ll infuse his humor into all of it.

The downside: His Golden Globe award-winning show, Atlanta will not be returning until 2018.

As reported by Variety:

FX Productions’ expanded relationship with Glover was unveiled Thursday by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” Grad said. “ ‘Atlanta’ is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Big, huge congrats to Donald! And we’re seriously looking forward to 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

2017 Golden Globes Top Moments: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Award, Donald Glover Wins Twice & More!

Donald Glover Thanked All The ‘Black Folks’ In His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech & It Was Glorious

Atlanta , donald glover , fx

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kenya And Cynthia Want To Shack…
 13 hours ago
Future Watches Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks Lose…
 20 hours ago
Donald Glover Just Got An Amazing FX Network Deal
 24 hours ago
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna
 1 day ago
Future Attending Russell Wilson’s Game Wasn’t Really That Awkward
 1 day ago
Zoe Saldana Tries To Rationalize Trump Supporters And…
 2 days ago
Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida Drops Petty Lawsuit Against Phaedra Parks
 2 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Wants To “Shake Hands & Be…
 2 days ago
Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Fight For Joint…
 2 days ago
Action Bronson
ACTION BRONSON ON ‘LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS’
 2 days ago
Zoe Saldana Thinks Hollywood “Bullied” Trump
 2 days ago
Lifetime Announces Michael Jackson Biopic
 2 days ago
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke
R&B Singer Robin Thicke Calls Cops On His…
 2 days ago
Interesting: Steve Harvey Meets With Donald Trump At…
 3 days ago
photos