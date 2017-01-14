Afternoon Minute: For The First Time, The Lady Liberty Coin Will Be A Black Woman

Werk! For The First Time, Lady Liberty Coin Will Be A Black Woman
To commemorate its 225th anniversary, the U.S. Mint has introduced a collectors’ coin that will make history: It depicts Lady Liberty as a Black woman.
According to Slate, this new version of Lady Liberty has her hair in twists and she’s wearing a toga and a star crown. The coin says it’s worth $100, but because it is made of 24-karat gold, its actual worth is closer to $1,200.
While many have applauded this new version of the coin, some have questioned why the U.S. Mint broke tradition by using a woman of color instead of a white woman. The U.S. Mint took to Twitter to explain their decision:
According to ABC News, this diversity will continue as future coins will depict Lady Liberty as Indian-American, Hispanic-American, and Asian American.
Thin Skin! Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis On Twitter For Calling Him An Illegitimate President
President-elect Donald Trump continues to attack anyone who speaks out against him. This time, his eyes are set on Civil Rights icon John Lewis who recently told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump is not a legitimate president and that he would be skipping next week’s inauguration.
Trump responded by writing: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted early on Saturday morning, adding, “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”
The absolute nerve!
Thankfully, folks were not here for Trump disrespecting an American hero:
Former South Carolina School Officer Won’t Face Civil Rights Charges For Throwing High School Student Out Of Desk
The school resource officer who threw a South Carolina Spring Valley high school student out of her desk in 2015 will not face federal civil rights charges.
According to the Post and Courier, the Justice Department announced on Friday that there was insufficient evidence to bring civil rights charges against former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy Ben Fields.
“This decision is limited strictly to an application of the high legal standard required to prosecute the case under the federal civil rights statute; it does not reflect an assessment of any other aspect of the incident involving Fields and the Spring Valley High School student,” the DOJ said in a statement.
As we previously reported, Fields was being investigated after a video went viral that showed him flipping a student out of her desk after she refused to leave the classroom for texting. Fields was later fired, but the girl who was attacked and the girl who recorded the incident on her phone were charged with “disturbing schools.”