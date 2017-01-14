Afternoon Minute: For The First Time, The Lady Liberty Coin Will Be A Black Woman

Werk! For The First Time, Lady Liberty Coin Will Be A Black Woman

A new commemorative coin depicts Lady Liberty as a black woman, and it’s gorgeous. https://t.co/KoKt0H3kcI pic.twitter.com/KVZ5dbMapT — Slate (@Slate) January 14, 2017

To commemorate its 225th anniversary, the U.S. Mint has introduced a collectors’ coin that will make history: It depicts Lady Liberty as a Black woman.

According to Slate, this new version of Lady Liberty has her hair in twists and she’s wearing a toga and a star crown. The coin says it’s worth $100, but because it is made of 24-karat gold, its actual worth is closer to $1,200.

While many have applauded this new version of the coin, some have questioned why the U.S. Mint broke tradition by using a woman of color instead of a white woman. The U.S. Mint took to Twitter to explain their decision:

@SindyM67 @USTreasury It's 1st in a series–designs depict an allegorical Liberty in a variety of contemp. forms reflecting U.S. diversity. — United States Mint (@usmint) January 13, 2017

According to ABC News, this diversity will continue as future coins will depict Lady Liberty as Indian-American, Hispanic-American, and Asian American.

Thin Skin! Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis On Twitter For Calling Him An Illegitimate President

President-elect Donald Trump continues to attack anyone who speaks out against him. This time, his eyes are set on Civil Rights icon John Lewis who recently told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump is not a legitimate president and that he would be skipping next week’s inauguration.

Trump responded by writing: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump tweeted early on Saturday morning, adding, “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

The absolute nerve!

Thankfully, folks were not here for Trump disrespecting an American hero:

On this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, let it be clear that John Lewis is an American patriot. Trump's attacks on him further confirm it. pic.twitter.com/WavPT36Atu — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 14, 2017

It's telling, I'm afraid, that Donald Trump treats Vladimir Putin with more respect than he does John Lewis. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 14, 2017

The president elect has started the Martin Luther King holiday weekend by attacking John Lewis, one of the great heros of civil rights era. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 14, 2017

John Lewis says Donald Trump is not a "legitimate president". He responds by not acting like a legitimate president. — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) January 14, 2017

John Lewis's entire life has been dedicated to Making America Great while Trump only uses it as a slogan. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 14, 2017

Former South Carolina School Officer Won’t Face Civil Rights Charges For Throwing High School Student Out Of Desk

Ex-South Carolina school deputy won't be charged for hurling a student out of her desk:

https://t.co/7Tx5GhuuJO pic.twitter.com/2Ak3RBJpI6 — The Root (@TheRoot) January 14, 2017

The school resource officer who threw a South Carolina Spring Valley high school student out of her desk in 2015 will not face federal civil rights charges.

According to the Post and Courier, the Justice Department announced on Friday that there was insufficient evidence to bring civil rights charges against former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy Ben Fields.

“This decision is limited strictly to an application of the high legal standard required to prosecute the case under the federal civil rights statute; it does not reflect an assessment of any other aspect of the incident involving Fields and the Spring Valley High School student,” the DOJ said in a statement.

As we previously reported, Fields was being investigated after a video went viral that showed him flipping a student out of her desk after she refused to leave the classroom for texting. Fields was later fired, but the girl who was attacked and the girl who recorded the incident on her phone were charged with “disturbing schools.”

