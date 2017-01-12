New Documentary Details Story Of Failed Chicago Projects

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New Documentary Details Story Of Failed Chicago Projects

'They Don't Give a Damn' gives a voice to Chicago's displaced residents.

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

In 1999, Mayor Richard Daley and the Chicago Housing Authority began their “Plan for Transformation,” an effort to restore and construct 25,000 public housing units.

But nearly 20 years later, the result of the housing’s destruction is a complex correlation of blame and causation that “finds a connection between the movement of former public-housing residents, decreased crime in the urban center, and increased crime in relocation neighborhoods,” including the South and West Sides, notes Chicago Magazine.

In an article published by The Atlantic titled “American Murder Mystery,” Dennis Rosenbaum, a criminologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, explains that many suburbs saw soaring crime rates following the demolition of high-rise housing.

But what else was happening, and what was the cause?

The story is being retold via the documentary, They Don’t Give a Damn: The Story of the Failed Chicago Projects, which premieres Friday. The film is based on Dr. Dorothy Appiah‘s book titled Where Will They Go?: Transforming Public Housing in the City of Chicago and will premiere on Urban Movie Channel, the first subscription streaming service made for African-American and urban audiences in North America.

Created by writer/director Kenny Young and producer Phil James, They Don’t Give a Damn gives a voice to Chicago’s displaced South Side residents through a series of revealing interviews, presenting viewers with a first-hand account of many of the transformation’s shortcomings.

“The promise was great, but the promise wasn’t kept to the extent that they said it would be in the first place,” Renault Robinson, Former Chairman of CHA, says of the plan’s promise to provide lease-compliant residents with homes. “They didn’t replace all the housing – that’s the first thing, so a lot of units did not get built because the federal government had decided that public housing was no longer something that they were concerned with supporting.

Ms. Dennis, community advocate and former Robert Taylor Homes resident, further explains, “The transition was hard on the residents because they didn’t understand the transition. They didn’t give them ample time. Social services was supposed to work with the residents for five years. They didn’t do that. They broke that promise.”

Originally premiered at The University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts in February 2015, They Don’t Give a Damn: The Story of the Failed Chicago Projects makes its UMC debut on Friday, January 13 at urbanmoviechannel.com, marking the film’s first wide release.

“You see press from the authorities,” Appiah, who serves as the documentary’s executive producer, says at the beginning of the film. “You don’t hear the voice of those who were directly involved, and I think in order to have a balanced society, you need all points of view.”

Watch the trailer above.

SOURCE: The AtlanticChicago Magazine, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

From Chicago To Denver: 10 Black Heritage Sites & Events To Visit

10 photos Launch gallery

From Chicago To Denver: 10 Black Heritage Sites & Events To Visit

Continue reading From Chicago To Denver: 10 Black Heritage Sites & Events To Visit

From Chicago To Denver: 10 Black Heritage Sites & Events To Visit

Looking to teach your family about the rich and storied heritage of Black people who migrated out of the American South to parts north and west during the 19th and 20th centuries? Make that lesson come to life by taking <strong>Amtrak's <a href="http://www.amtrak.com/california-zephyr-train">California Zephyr</a></strong> from <strong>Chicago to Denver</strong>,<strong> </strong>and visit cultural landmarks in each city. View the photo gallery for our suggestions, and for more information about the places and events mentioned, click on the links below. <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_s_publicart-alisonsaarsmonumenttothegreatnorthernmigrati.html">Monument to the Great Northern Migration</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.dusablemuseum.org/">DuSable Museum of African American History</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_jazz_festival.html">Chicago Jazz Festival 2015</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.budbillikenparade.org/">Bud Billiken Parade</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fivepointsbiz.org/">Five Points Neighborhood of Denver</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.blackamericanwestmuseum.org/">Black American West Museum</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.shorterame.org/pc/">Shorter Community AME Church</a></strong></li> </ul>

Chicago , Plan for Transformation , They Don't Give A Damn

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Extra Butter: Jamie Foxx Talks Crime Flick ‘Sleepless’…
 18 hours ago
#WhatsHotOnHot? Obama Out, Mike Tyson Diss Track, Fetty…
 18 hours ago
Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
 20 hours ago
Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd Talk Kanye…
 21 hours ago
While You Were Sleeping, Republicans Took These Steps…
 21 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Premiere Reportedly Delayed
 21 hours ago
Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant…
 21 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye…
 22 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 22 hours ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 22 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 22 hours ago
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
 23 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 1 day ago
Jaden Smith Has A Total Kanye West Moment…
 1 day ago
Soulja Boy’s Home Burglarized After Feud With Chris Brown
 1 day ago
Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating…
 1 day ago
photos