Why Headkrack Feels Betrayed As A Drake Fan [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Drake‘s next album is due to come out soon, and while his fans await the project, which has already been pushed back, it seems like people around him are circulating news to confuse people. Recently, one of his producers was quoted saying something that made Headkrack demand answers.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As an early Drake fan, Headkrack already feels a bit betrayed. Click on the audio player above to hear him explain more in this edition of the hip-hop spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Drake Isn’t A Scumbag After All! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Drake Exhibiting Queenish Tendencies? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why It Makes Sense For Drake To Push Back His New Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]