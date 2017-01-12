Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Headkrack Feels Betrayed As A Drake Fan [EXCLUSIVE]

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Drake‘s next album is due to come out soon, and while his fans await the project, which has already been pushed back, it seems like people around him are circulating news to confuse people. Recently, one of his producers was quoted saying something that made Headkrack demand answers.

As an early Drake fan, Headkrack already feels a bit betrayed. Click on the audio player above to hear him explain more in this edition of the hip-hop spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

