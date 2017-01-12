Did Tank Really Get This Reality Star Pregnant When She Was 19?

Tank ‘s personal life usually takes a major backseat to his career – but not so much in 2017.

The singer is being put on blast by reality star Moniece Slaughter, who claims she was in a serious relationship with him back in the day and that when they began dating, she was 19 and Tank was 30. Moniece also admitted that regardless of what he says, she was warned multiple times not to date him.

That’s not the only tea the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star decided to spill. She not only accused Tank of cheating on his girlfriend Zena Foster and alleged that Zena cheated on Tank with rapper The Game, but she says she became pregnant by the singer after lots of unprotected sex.

In an interview with All Def Digital, Moniece said, “And then she cheated on you with The Game and some more people. She also had a c-section to give you a son on your birthday. You’ve got a son that you made on a drunken night, off a lot of Patron. Who you had a very public custody battle for. Who you don’t really see, raise or spend time with. You should focus on your children, your dysfunctional relationship. You should continue to perform at very small venues, disrespecting your woman by allowing female fans to grope your genitalia and raw, sweaty chest.”

She added, “I was 19. You were 30 going on 31. You got me pregnant because we had unprotected sex multiple times and I chose not to keep that pregnancy.”

Do you believe Tank or Moniece? Check out the full interview above.