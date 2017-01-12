Sports
Home > Sports

LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!

1 hour ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
2 reads
Leave a comment

First the Rams moved back to Los Angeles last season. Now, after 56 seasons in San Diego, the Chargers announced they’ll call the city of angels home starting in the 2017 football season. The official first tweet under the new name went out a little while ago:

Chairman Dean Spanos was going back and forth about whether to move the team for a while, but after a ballot measure for a new downtown stadium in San Diego was voted down, he made the decision to pack up go.

Of course with deals of this magnitude, it’s not that easy to just pick up and move. There are relocation fees, stadium leases that need to be honored and much much more. get all the details at  BallerStatus.com and give us your thoughts on the move!

chargers , LA , Los Angeles , move , nfl , Rams

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!
 1 hour ago
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
Check Out The Weeknd’s New Video For “Party Monster”
 2 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon Gives Michelle Obama An All-Star Farewell…
 2 hours ago
Future Fans NEED to Sign this Petty Ass Petition
 4 hours ago
Soulja Boy’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 9 hours ago
Hip Hop Bids Farewell To President Barack Obama
 9 hours ago
Snoop Dogg Prepared To Clown Any “Uncle Tom”…
 9 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 21 hours ago
5 Reasons We’d Want Jamie Foxx To Save Us
 21 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 day ago
NEW MUSIC: Bankroll Fresh “Truth Be Told” [AUDIO]
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Is Selena Gomez The Weeknd’s Rebound?
 1 day ago
MEEK MILL TAKES ANOTHER L FALLING DOWN THE…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: First Look At Michael Jackson Movie…
 1 day ago
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 1 day ago
Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an…
 1 day ago
photos