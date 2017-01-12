LA’s Getting ANOTHER NFL Team!

First the Rams moved back to Los Angeles last season. Now, after 56 seasons in San Diego, the Chargers announced they’ll call the city of angels home starting in the 2017 football season. The official first tweet under the new name went out a little while ago:

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Chairman Dean Spanos was going back and forth about whether to move the team for a while, but after a ballot measure for a new downtown stadium in San Diego was voted down, he made the decision to pack up go.

Of course with deals of this magnitude, it’s not that easy to just pick up and move. There are relocation fees, stadium leases that need to be honored and much much more. get all the details at BallerStatus.com and give us your thoughts on the move!

Chargers to Relocate to Los Angeles News Release: https://t.co/mZrHOaG53y pic.twitter.com/9Xrt8rYpmc — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

