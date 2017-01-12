Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB Weight Loss

Oprah Covers 'PEOPLE' Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB Weight Loss

Mother O looks fantastic these days!

18 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Celebrities struggle with weight loss issues just like us regular folks and arguably no celebrity has struggled as much or been as open about it as Oprah Winfrey. Throughout the course of her 30+ year career Oprah has seen her weight fluctuate quite often, but regardless of how big or small she was, she always shared her journey with her fans. Now, the Queen of All Media is looking better than ever and she is showing off her newly svelte figure on the cover of PEOPLE magazine.

After many years of openly battling her weight, Oprah Winfrey proclaims in the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine that she is “finally at peace with food.” Losing 42 pounds has given Winfrey a new, positive outlook on life, as well as a new relationship with food. She also gives a bulk of the credit of her weight loss to Weight Watchers, which she bought 10 % of back in 2015.

“This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced. At no time during meals do I deprive myself,” says Winfrey, who’s down to a size 12. She opens up even further, telling PEOPLE exclusively that she felt constant shame and ridicule about her weight being in the public eye and how Weight Watchers has allowed her to make better food choices without giving up foods that she loves.

With the support of BFF Gayle King (who is also on the Weight Watchers program) and long-time boyfriend Stedman Graham, Winfrey reveals that she feels better than she has in years. There is also an upcoming cookbook on the horizon that fans can look forward to, which will likely feature her favorite meals with a healthy twist.

You can check out the latest issue of PEOPLE when it hits newsstands this Friday.

 

