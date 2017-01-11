ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For Trump Family Special

Danielle Jennings

After several grueling months of waiting for the official return of ABC’s TGIT line-up, fans were dealt another blow today when it was announced that Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder would not be returning on their scheduled January 19 date, but instead all three have been pushed back an additional week.

Now normally an extra week wait for Shonda Rhimes to dominate Thursday nights again would be disappointing, but acceptable. However the reason for keeping fans waiting for an additional week is definitely not likely to go down easy. That’s because on what was supposed to be TGIT’s return to glory, has now been eclipsed by an ABC special on Donald Trump and his family, just before he is officially sworn in as POTUS.

Entertainment Weekly has the full details on this change that has fans more than a little upset. Their report states, “The one-hour special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will air on January 19 at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.”

This late-breaking decision by ABC is frustrating, considering that teaser trailers for the return of the TGIT line-up have been airing for almost a month now, with the January 19 return date announced even earlier. Without the Shonda Rhimes crop of shows on Thursday nights, ABC has seen a significant drop in their ratings and could definitely use some fan support…support that will now have to wait an extra week. The Trump Effect is starting already.

Check out today's Top Stories here:

