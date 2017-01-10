Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill BREAKUP?

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty


So this may be the real reason Nicki and Meek Mill called it quits.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill broke up after a nuclear fight during her birthday weekend last month … and it wasn’t about cheating.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell us … they weren’t getting along in Turks and Caicos, because he was hanging with friends and not paying attention to her. She went nuts on him, he got pissed and left the island without her, and she said, “Screw this,” and ended the relationship. Just that simple.

There are reports Meek had been cheating with a woman named Sonye Rasool and that’s what set off Nicki. A source close to Sonye tells us she and Meek hooked up years before Nicki, but she fully denies any cheating. We’re told Sonye’s about to file defamation lawsuits against several outlets. READ MORE

meek mill , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Hosts Reign Nightclub
Jeezy Explains The Lyrics To”My President” Before President…
 4 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Kardashian Boutique Hit By Booster ???
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCocktales | Breezy vs Soulja Fight to Take…
 17 hours ago
#DayPartyCockTALES| Fetty Waps Sex Tape Has His Comments…
 18 hours ago
Is This The REAL REASON For Nicki Minaj…
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 21 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 23 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 23 hours ago
AM BUZZ: Kim, Kanye, Jay & Bey Reunite…
 1 day ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 1 day ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 1 day ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 2 days ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 2 days ago
photos