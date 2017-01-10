News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Plus Size Model Marquita Pring Lands Spot On Maybelline Campaign

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beauty brand empire L’Oreal Paris made their presence known during the 74th Annual Golden Globes broadcast this weekend by airing commercials to launch their latest campaign. The pleasant surprise included the inclusion of plus size fashion model Marquita Pring, showing their direction towards diversity and inclusion. This is on the heels of hiring their first ever beauty boy as a brand ambassador.

This is a major first for the well-known beauty company, as plus-size models aren’t often use on larger platforms. L’Oreal’s campaign, “Your Skin, Your Story” promotes the True Match 33-shade foundation range through the celebration of different shapes, sizes and colors. Many other different faces are included in the new campaign, such as Sabina Karlsson, who is also a plus size model, and Darnell Bernard, a male model who hails from the Caribbean.

Watch the commercial below:

Marquita has created quite a successful career for herself. She graced the pages of the groundbreaking June 2011 Vogue Italia, featuring curvy models, which was life changing for her career.

Wish we could wake up looking THIS sexy 😍😍😍 @marquitapring 💝

A photo posted by The I Am Mono Project (@theiammonoproject) on

Recently, she was one of the faces of the “I’m No Angel,” campaign for Lane Bryant, a direct dig at Victoria Secret.

#IMNOANGEL Campaign Launch

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Congrats to Marquita! Keep rising.

DON’T MISS:

Jazmine Sullivan Wants The Media To Give More Respect To Plus Sized Women

Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

Versace, Versace: Does This Fashion House Have A “Code” For Black Customers?

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

28 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards brings sparkle and shine to the red carpet. See all the looks!

#BlackGirlMagic , beauty , commercial , L'Oreal Paris , marquita pring , plus size , Plus-size model

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Announces ‘SNL’ Debut and New Tour…
 6 hours ago
You Won’t Believe What Kodak Black Said To…
 8 hours ago
Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA…
 9 hours ago
Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up…
 10 hours ago
Mike Tyson Drops A Diss Track To Soulja Boy
 11 hours ago
The Game Will Get A Do-Over In $7M…
 11 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘BAD AND BOUJEE” TOPS CHARTS
 13 hours ago
Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Might Have Been An…
 22 hours ago
The True Meaning Of #HiddenFences
 1 day ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
 1 day ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
French Montana Hints at a new Project with…
 1 day ago
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 2 days ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 2 days ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 2 days ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 2 days ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 2 days ago
photos