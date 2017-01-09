Why Donald Glover’s 2017 Golden Globe Win Was A Win For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night, on the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Donald Glover took home not just one, but two trophies for his show, Atlanta. In his acceptance speech, he gave props to two groups of people who do not typically get such acclaim during major award show speeches- Migos, and the black people of the city of Atlanta.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As Headkrack notes, this moment (and more like it which occurred throughout last night’s show) represented a major win for hip-hop. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.
RELATED: Why We Should Support Childish Gambino’s New Show “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: What Childish Gambino Should Avoid Doing On His New Album [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why It’s A Big Deal That Donald Glover Was Cast In Star Wars [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Fashion, Partying & More: The 74th Golden Globe Awards
31 photos Launch gallery
1. Nene Leakes
Source:PR
1 of 31
2. Yvette Nicole Brown
Source:PR
2 of 31
3. Laverne Cox
Source:PR
3 of 31
4. Viola Davis
Source:PR
4 of 31
5. Ruth Negga
Source:PR
5 of 31
6. Marlon Wayans
Source:PR
6 of 31
7. Kylie Jenner
Source:PR
7 of 31
8. Kendall Jenner
Source:PR
8 of 31
9. Karrueche Tran
Source:PR
9 of 31
10. Essence Atkins
Source:PR
10 of 31
11. Donald Glover
Source:AP
11 of 31
12. Jacque Reid: And that's a wrap! #goldenglobes #goldenglobesgirl #reidtheredcarpet #reidtherunway #nbc
Source:Instagram
12 of 31
13. #GoldenGlobes 01.08.17Dress|Purse @dolcegabbana Shoes @sophiawebster Jewelry @nikawa_collection
Source:Instagram
13 of 31
14. The cast of 'Atlanta'
Source:AP
14 of 31
15. I am sooo very proud of this woman! @janellemonae has been a friend for years and to watch her in two incredible movies @hiddenfiguresmovie and #moonlight makes me so happy. She has worked hard for her success and deserves every good thing coming her way. #goldemglobes @instylemagazine after party
Source:Instagram
15 of 31
16. #goldenglobes @instyle @warnerbros w/ @allureplus_travel @anthonyanderson
Source:Instagram
16 of 31
17. All this #GoldenGlobe talent turning the fox party up #BlackTreeTV
Source:Instagram
17 of 31
18. #Moonlight @hiphollywood @entertainmenttonight
Source:Instagram
18 of 31
19. The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes!
Source:Instagram
19 of 31
20. Donald Glover hanging out at the @instylemagazine party after winning at the #goldenglobes!
Source:Instagram
20 of 31
21. Best Motion Picture - Drama, for "Moonlight". Photo by @mertalas and @macpiggott.
Source:Instagram
21 of 31
22. #thankyou @versace_official @donatella_versace @goldenglobes for having me be a presenter #tonight Jewles by @samerhalimehny & ME ❤❤❤🙏🏾
Source:Instagram
22 of 31
23. Me and my babies @kyranicole_ and @not_nathaniel on the #goldenglobe red carpet tonight! I'm so proud of the young adults they've become! I LOVE you both!
Source:Instagram
23 of 31
24. Congratulations to my friend and the best tv wife EVER @traceeellisross you deserve your #goldenglobe award and more! Love you!
Source:Instagram
24 of 31
25. KIDS. Dead. #goldenglobes
Source:Instagram
25 of 31
26. Me and my producing partner @MimiValdes waiting for our ride to the @GoldenGlobes tonight... #HiddenFigures 😁
Source:Instagram
26 of 31
27. Here I come @GoldenGlobes! Congratulations to all the other nominees! #blackish #GoldenGlobes.. . . . . Wearing a @ZuhairMuradOfficial couture gown and clutch, @LouboutinWorld pumps, and @YepremJewellery, @Hueb_Official, @LDezen, & @NoudarJewels jewelry. Styled by @DaniAndEmmaStyle, hair by @Araxi_By_Appointment_Only, and makeup by @JamieMakeupGreenberg
Source:Instagram
27 of 31
28. violadavisap
Source:AP
28 of 31
29. traceeellisrossap
Source:AP
29 of 31
30. merylstreepap
Source:AP
30 of 31
31. violadavis_ap
Source:AP
31 of 31