Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: “This Is For The Women Of Color”

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a television series, musical or comedy.
The ‘Black-Ish’ star was awarded for her portrayal of Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the hit ABC show.
The category was filled with heavy hitter, with ‘Awkward’ creator Issa Rae, Sara Jessica Parker (Divorce) and Gina Rodriquez (Jane The Virgin) also being nominated in the category.
Wearing a silver Zuhair Murad gown, the comedian delivered an emotional speech.
“This is for the women of color, and colorful people whose stories, thoughts and ideas are not always considered worthy and important….we see you,” she said while accepting the award.
“It is an honor to be on this show black-ish,” she said. “To continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show magic and beauty and sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks .”
Tracee is the first Black woman since Debbie Allen in 1983 to win the award.
Congrats, Tracee!
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
1. NAOMI CAMPBELL1 of 28
2. ANGELA BASSETT2 of 28
3. ZAZIE BEETZ3 of 28
4. KERRY WASHINGTON4 of 28
5. VIOLA DAVIS5 of 28
6. REGINA KING6 of 28
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS7 of 28
8. OCTAVIA SPENCER8 of 28
9. JANELLE MONAE9 of 28
10. CHRISSY METZ10 of 28
11. YVETTE NICOLE BROWN11 of 28
12. ISSA RAE12 of 28
13. SIMONE BILES13 of 28
14. PRIYANKA CHOPRA14 of 28
15. TREVANTE RHODES15 of 28
16. RUTH NEGGA16 of 28
17. Zoe SaldanaSource:Instagram 17 of 28
18. OLIVIA CULPO18 of 28
19. JESSICA BIEL19 of 28
20. GINA RODRIGUEZ20 of 28
21. NAOMIE HARRIS21 of 28
22. MICHELLE WILLIAMS22 of 28
23. NATALIE PORTMAN23 of 28
24. HEIDI KLUM24 of 28
25. DONALD GLOVER25 of 28
26. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND26 of 28
27. THANDIE NEWTON27 of 28
28. Sofia Vergara28 of 28
RELATED LINKS
Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Cornrow Queen At The Critics Choice Awards
Golden Globes Trend Report: A Hint Of Shimmer, A Dash Of Superhero And A Whole Heap Of Glam
Uncle Denzel Gets Memed Again At The Golden Globes