News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tracee Ellis Ross Snags First Golden Globe: “This Is For The Women Of Color”

The comedian (and our best friend in our heads) won her first Golden Globe.

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
5 reads
Leave a comment

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Actress Tracee Ellis Ross won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a television series, musical or comedy.

The ‘Black-Ish’ star was awarded for her portrayal of Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the hit ABC show.

The category was filled with heavy hitter, with ‘Awkward’ creator Issa Rae, Sara Jessica Parker (Divorce) and Gina Rodriquez (Jane The Virgin) also being nominated in the category.

Wearing a silver Zuhair Murad gown, the comedian delivered an emotional speech.

“This is for the women of color, and colorful people whose stories, thoughts and ideas are not always considered worthy and important….we see you,” she said while accepting the award.

“It is an honor to be on this show black-ish,” she said. “To continue expanding the way we are seen and known and to show magic and beauty and sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks .”

Tracee is the first Black woman since Debbie Allen in 1983 to win the award.

Congrats, Tracee!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

28 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards brings sparkle and shine to the red carpet. See all the looks!


 

RELATED LINKS

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Cornrow Queen At The Critics Choice Awards

Golden Globes Trend Report: A Hint Of Shimmer, A Dash Of Superhero And A Whole Heap Of Glam

Uncle Denzel Gets Memed Again At The Golden Globes

 

golden globes , Issa Rae , tracee ellis ross

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“RHOAS9” Recap: Kenya’s Ex Boo Goes Full On Stalker
 8 hours ago
T.I. Avoids Divorce By Not Signing Papers By Deadline
 15 hours ago
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 16 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 16 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 18 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 18 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 20 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 20 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 4 days ago
photos