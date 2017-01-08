News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

J.R. Smith And Wife Jewel Share News Of Their Daughter Born 5 Months Premature

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
20 reads
Leave a comment

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

Clevand Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel ended 2016 on a great note. J.R and Jewel tied the knot in August and shortly after announced the expectancy of their third daughter. Sadly, 2017 is off to a rough start for the family.

In a video message posted via Interrupted, the couple announced that Jewel recently gave birth to a daughter born five months prematurely.

“We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

An emotional Jewel continued, explaining what inspired the couple to share the heartbreaking news. “We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

Back in October, the Smiths announced via Interrupted they J.R. signed with the Cavs and that the couple was expecting.

J.R. and Jewel share two older daughters named Demi and Peyton. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family during this time.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Uninterrupted | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

J.R. Smith , premature

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hip Hop Week In Review: Chris Brown vs.…
 11 hours ago
Rappers Bid For Nicki’s Goodies
 11 hours ago
Sources Claim Bobby Brown Suffered Serious Health Issues…
 13 hours ago
Lil’ Mo Shares That She Suffered A Loss…
 13 hours ago
Basketball Star, J.R. Smith And Wife Reveal News…
 15 hours ago
New Film Documents Journey Of Oprah Winfrey Leadership…
 15 hours ago
PHARRELL “RUNNIN” ON ‘ELLEN”
 1 day ago
Meagan Good And Keri Hilson Star In Lifetime Movie
 2 days ago
Highlights From The Obamas Final White House Party
 2 days ago
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney…
 2 days ago
62nd San Sebastian Film Festival
Dak or Ezekiel for MVP? Denzel Washington Weighs…
 3 days ago
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 3 days ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 3 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 3 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 3 days ago
photos