J.R. Smith And Wife Jewel Share News Of Their Daughter Born 5 Months Premature

Clevand Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel ended 2016 on a great note. J.R and Jewel tied the knot in August and shortly after announced the expectancy of their third daughter. Sadly, 2017 is off to a rough start for the family.

In a video message posted via Interrupted, the couple announced that Jewel recently gave birth to a daughter born five months prematurely.

“We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

An emotional Jewel continued, explaining what inspired the couple to share the heartbreaking news. “We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

Back in October, the Smiths announced via Interrupted they J.R. signed with the Cavs and that the couple was expecting.

.@TheRealJRSmith and family are beyond thrilled to be back with the @cavs but also have some other BIG news to share. pic.twitter.com/NvC9bXjtTt — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 15, 2016

J.R. and Jewel share two older daughters named Demi and Peyton. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family during this time.

