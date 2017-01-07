Join Jazze today at the Halftime Back To School Festival from 1pm-3pm at the Fair Park! This event is free to the public so please bring the whole family. Heres more information about the event:

Who: This event will be open to all ages and backgrounds.

We will have volunteers and staff from a variety of local organizations provide Fair Park’s surrounding community and DISD students from other schools with information and opportunities to transform the overall trajectory of teens and their parents.

When: January 7, 2017 9:00-7:00 pm

Where: Fair Park (Centennial Building)

How: The Pipeline of Promise Halftime Back to School Festival will include but is not limited to:

Backpack Giveaway – Back Packs will be provided by UTA University Crossroads and other colleges and universities as well as sponsors.

Workshops- Parents and students will have the opportunity to attend a variety of workshops focused on life skills and personal development with the goal of preparing participants for college and career opportunities.

Higher Learning Prep Seminar- In the increasingly competitive global job market, the demand for students with degrees, technical skills or trades is projected to increase. It is imperative that students in grades 9-12 are familiar with the options available for associates, bachelors, and certificate programs. There will also be representatives from UTA University Crossroads and other institutions available to answer questions, complete paperwork and help students understand the road to college. What better way to honor Dr. King and keep the dream alive by giving underserved and underrepresented students the opportunity to apply for admission, scholarships, financial aid, and receive their results on the spot just days before the national holiday.

Family Friendly Entertainment- There will be concerts featuring local talent and musical performances from DISD students. We are also seeking celebrity guest performances.

Current Sponsors include City of Dallas/Fair Park, University Crossroads/UTA, BYFY Media and the State Fair of Texas Dallas Police Department, For Oak Cliff, Fair Park Rotary Club, United Way of Greater Dallas, Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Texas Discovery Gardens, Carter House, UT Austin University Outreach, , Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, World Vision US Programs, Uber, Pepsi Co., UNT Dallas, SMU, Commit

Fore more information please visit http://bedfest.info/pipeline-of-promise/

