In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio Show Cancelled

The gospel singer takes another professional hit.

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
The fallout from Kim Burrell’s homophobic rant continues. In case you need a refresher, a video of gospel singer Kim Burrell spewing harsh and negative comments about the gay community went viral and the backlash was severe and immediate. Several celebrities, such as Janelle Monae and Yolanda Adams, denounced Burrell’s remarks and Pharrell Williams, who was supposed to perform his duet with Burrell from the Hidden Figures soundtrack this week, spoke out against her homophobic comments.

Williams and Burrell were both scheduled to appear on Ellen to perform their song together, but when the talk show host got wind of the comments, she informed the public that Burrell would no longer be a guest. Now another professional engagement for Burrell has been cancelled, as the Huffington Post is reporting that her radio show distributed through Texas Southern University is a thing of the past.

Gospel singer Kim Burrell felt the full consequence of homophobia this week when her radio program was cancelled following an anti-gay rant.

Texas Southern University announced Wednesday evening that Burrell’s radio show “Bridging The Gap” would no longer broadcast on the KTSU airwaves, the station that carried the program. The show first began airing through KTSU seven months ago.

“The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” a representative of KTSU confirmed to The Huffington Post.

It appears that Kim Burrell’s comments have produced a snowball effect, with the possibility of more artists, companies and brands voicing their displeasure with her comments and maybe even refusing to work with her. The situation is developing, but so far things don’t look too good.

 

photos