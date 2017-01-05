Entertainment News
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And Her Reality Show

The former music exec has a few words for MC.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Mariah Carey‘s struggly New Year’s Eve performance still has everyone talking – including her ex Tommy Mottola. 

The former Sony Music chairman wrote a letter published by Page Sixdishing on how he feels about the current state of his ex-wife’s career. Mottola told reporters, “MC is arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades. She has had more number one hits than any pop artist in history!!! She is a global icon and a treasure with incredible talent not only as a singer but as a great songwriter. What happened on NYE could’ve happened to anyone! Yes, her technical people should’ve helped pay more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”

As for how MC could get her career back on track, Mottola came for her reality show Mariah’s World, writing, “She should hire more seasoned and respected professionals to surround her and help her with her career! I would never have encouraged her or guided her to do something like a reality television show!!!!! I don’t get it!!. [The show] does absolutely nothing for her integrity, her credibility, or her massive talent!!”  

But the former music exec turned Broadway producer says there’s definitely still hope for Mimi, adding, “It could have happened to anyone and it has, so everyone should just get off her back and leave her the hell alone and hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance. It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery.” 

Although Mariah hasn’t responded to Mottola’s remarks, her controversial manager Stella had something to say. She told Page Six, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?” Since her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah has blamed producers of the 30-year-old special for her sound difficulties.

Whatever you say, Mariah.

SOURCE: Page Six

20 Pictures Of Mariah Carey Back In The Day (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

