Soldiers Find Chibok Girl Kidnapped By Boko Haram With Six-Month-Old Baby

NewsOne Staff

Another Chibok schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram has been rescued, reports CNN.

The Nigerian army released a statement Thursday detailing their recovery effort, saying soldiers found the girl with her six-month-old baby after she had been taken from the Chibok Secondary School in April 2014, writes the news outlet:

“She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B, before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists,” the army statement said.

The Bring Back Our Girls group confirmed to CNN that the recovered captive is a Chibok girl.

It has been nearly 1,000 days since 276 girls and women, ages 16 to 18, were herded from bed in the middle of the night at a boarding school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants. The kidnapping spurred global outrage.