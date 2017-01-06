Soldiers Find Chibok Girl Kidnapped By Boko Haram With Six-Month-Old Baby

Soldiers Find Chibok Girl Kidnapped By Boko Haram With Six-Month-Old Baby

Nigeria military said an interrogation of terrorist suspects led them to the schoolgirl who was abducted nearly three years ago.

14 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Another Chibok schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram has been rescued, reports CNN.

The Nigerian army released a statement Thursday detailing their recovery effort, saying soldiers found the girl with her six-month-old baby after she had been taken from the Chibok Secondary School in April 2014, writes the news outlet:

“She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B, before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists,” the army statement said.

The Bring Back Our Girls group confirmed to CNN that the recovered captive is a Chibok girl.

It has been nearly 1,000 days since 276 girls and women, ages 16 to 18, were herded from bed in the middle of the night at a boarding school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants. The kidnapping spurred global outrage.

The International Red Cross brokered a deal for the release of 20 girls in October — with others having escaped or been rescued — but approximately 200 are believed to still be in captivity, reports Reuters.
SOURCE: CNNReuters
<span class="dateline" style="font-weight:inherit;font-style:inherit;">LAGOS, Nigeria – </span>Scores of girls and young women kidnapped from a school in Nigeria are being forced to marry their Islamic extremist abductors, a civil society group reported Wednesday. <strong style="font-style:inherit;">RELATED:</strong> <a style="color:#4b0202;" href="http://newsone.com/3007256/230-girls-abducted-in-nigeria-still-missing-video/&quot; target="_blank"><strong style="font-style:inherit;">234 Girls Abducted In Nigeria Still Missing [VIDEO]</strong></a> Parents say the girls are being sold in to marriage to Boko Haram militants for 2,000 naira ($12), <strong style="font-style:inherit;">Halite Aliyu</strong> of the <strong style="font-style:inherit;">Borno-Yobe People’s Forum</strong> told the Associated Press. She said the parents’ information is coming from villagers in the Sambisa Forest, on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, where Boko Haram is known to have hideouts.

photos