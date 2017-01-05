Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

Rumors are swirling around the internet streets that apparel powerhouses Supreme and Louis Vuitton are possibly forming a collaboration. No official word is out yet, but photos showing the merge of the two companies have been “accidentally leaked” somehow on Instagram, sporting Supreme and Louis Vuitton accessories, hats, sweaters and t-shirts. Other simply show the merge of the two logos together.
Nu online: De @SupremeNewYork & @LouisVuitton collabo lijkt bevestigd en de ‘leaks’ van de eerste mogelijke items check je nu op onze website! ➰ || #supremelouisvuitton #supreme #louisvuittom #supremexlouisvuitton #streetfashion #fashion #menswear #streetstyle #streetwear #outfit #ootd #herenkleding #yeezyboost #mannenstyle #menstyle #mensfashion #inspiratie #denim #sneakers #rippedu
What’s interesting is that the two fashion legends beefed back in the early 2000’s, so this possible joint collaboration will be a true surprise. An interesting hint was initially dropped from Louis Vuitton men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones, but that post has since been deleted.
RG – are these skateboard decks & tshirts from the Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection? If so sign me up! . . . . . . . #louisvuitton#lvlover#lvoe#lvlove#lv#luxury#luxurylife#bags#lvaddict#instastyle#fashionlook#instafashion#ootd#fashiongram#igers#louisvuittonbag#lvwallet#lvambassador#lvfrenzy#punklv#purseforum#bagsoftpf#lvlimitededition#louisv83thirdfloor#jerushaaddict#jerushacouture#purseboppicks#supremelouisvuitton
If the collaboration actually happens, what are your thoughts on the designs that are floating around so far? Leave a comment below!
