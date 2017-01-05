Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

Rumors are swirling around the internet streets that apparel powerhouses Supreme and Louis Vuitton are possibly forming a collaboration. No official word is out yet, but photos showing the merge of the two companies have been “accidentally leaked” somehow on Instagram, sporting Supreme and Louis Vuitton accessories, hats, sweaters and t-shirts. Other simply show the merge of the two logos together.

What’s interesting is that the two fashion legends beefed back in the early 2000’s, so this possible joint collaboration will be a true surprise. An interesting hint was initially dropped from Louis Vuitton men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones, but that post has since been deleted.

do you think @supremenewyork x @louisvuitton is for real? 👀 #anklemag A photo posted by ankle (@anklemagazine) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:21am PST

If the collaboration actually happens, what are your thoughts on the designs that are floating around so far? Leave a comment below!

