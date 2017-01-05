News & Gossip
Could It Be?? Fashion Faves Supreme and Louis Vuitton May Be Hooking Up

Fashion powerhouses Louis Vuitton and Supreme could be forming possible partnership.

Rumors are swirling around the internet streets that apparel powerhouses Supreme and Louis Vuitton are possibly forming a collaboration. No official word is out yet, but photos showing the merge of the two companies have been “accidentally leaked” somehow on Instagram, sporting Supreme and Louis Vuitton accessories, hats, sweaters and t-shirts. Other simply show the merge of the two logos together.

What’s interesting is that the two fashion legends beefed back in the early 2000’s, so this possible joint collaboration will be a true surprise. An interesting hint was initially dropped from Louis Vuitton men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones, but that post has since been deleted.

If the collaboration actually happens, what are your thoughts on the designs that are floating around so far? Leave a comment below!

Velvet is definitely on trend for 2017 and it's not going away. Once categorized as a "holiday" fabric, it's now being spotted year-round, on everyone from your favorite celebs to fashion influencers and more. So whether you are crushing over crushed velvet or choked up over a velvet choker, you don't want to miss out on these velvet pieces that you need now.

