Juicy Scolds Everyone For Bringing Up “Little Women: Atlanta” Wing Incident [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley‘s favorite show, Little Women: Atlanta, is back for its second season! Juicy was kind enough to give the morning show crew some hints about what to expect for a brand new season. She talks about the two new members of the cast, Tanya and Sam, and what they’re like. Juicy also talks about her infamous ongoing beef and tumultuous friendship with Minnie, and why they can’t seem to stay on the same page with each other.

But when the wing incident was brought up, Juicy had to put her foot down. Check out this exclusive video to hear what she had to say about it on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

