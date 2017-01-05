Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Does Mariah Carey Deserve A Pass For Her Botched Performance? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
People have been ripping Mariah Carey to shreds since her bizarre performance on New Years Eve in Times Square. The possibility of a seamless set was impeded by technical difficulties, and Mariah was very clearly displeased, making her frustrations widely known throughout.

Still, even though Mariah doesn’t have the greatest performance record lately, Gary With Da Tea says the diva deserves a pass because she “doesn’t have to sound good.” Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

botched , mariah carey , new year's eve , pass , performance

