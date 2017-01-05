Gary’s Tea: Does Mariah Carey Deserve A Pass For Her Botched Performance? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

People have been ripping Mariah Carey to shreds since her bizarre performance on New Years Eve in Times Square. The possibility of a seamless set was impeded by technical difficulties, and Mariah was very clearly displeased, making her frustrations widely known throughout.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Still, even though Mariah doesn’t have the greatest performance record lately, Gary With Da Tea says the diva deserves a pass because she “doesn’t have to sound good.” Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Was Mariah Carey’s New Years Performance Sabotaged? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Mariah Carey Really Get Dumped By Her Fiance? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Does Mariah Carey’s Ex Owe Her Money? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Head Tilt Game On Fleek
Source:Instagram
1 of 22
2. Mariah’s Dress Game Was So On Point In the Early 90s
Source:Instagram
2 of 22
3. Mariah Always Kills It With The Swooping Bang
Source:Instagram
3 of 22
4. Classic Throwback Mariah
Source:Instagram
4 of 22
5. Mariah and Puffy
Source:Instagram
5 of 22
6. Mariah’s Smile
Source:Instagram
6 of 22
7. Mariah and Will Smith
Source:Instagram
7 of 22
8. Curls! Curls! Curls!
Source:Instagram
8 of 22
9. Mariah and Brandy
Source:Instagram
9 of 22
10. Mariah’s 90s Curls Were Just To Die For
Source:Instagram
10 of 22
11. The Diva
Source:Instagram
11 of 22
12. Mariah and LL Cool J
Source:Instagram
12 of 22
13. Classic Mariah
Source:Paul Natkin/WireImage
13 of 22
14. Red Hot Siren
Source:Instagram
14 of 22
15. Casual Mariah Is Still Gorgeous!
Source:Instagram
15 of 22
16. Pure Beauty
Source:Instagram
16 of 22
17. Mariah Carey and Patrick Swayze
Source:Instagram
17 of 22
18. Mariah’s 90s Style
Source:Instagram
18 of 22
19. Beyonce + Mariah
Source:Instagram
19 of 22
20. That Private Jet Life
Source:Instagram
20 of 22
21. Mariah In Her Beloved Shoe Closet
Source:Instagram
21 of 22
22. There’s No Such Thing As Too Much Fur
Source:Instagram
22 of 22