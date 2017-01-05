Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Are Soulja Boy & Chris Brown Really Going To Fight? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
In the past 24 hours, the beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy has escalated into a possible Pay Per View boxing match. The beefing started over none other than Brown’s famed ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran and a handful of Instagram likes. Now, the two are allegedly in talks with Floyd Mayweather about making their internet fight real.

But Headkrack is not buying it. Do they really mean business, or is this all just a bunch of hoopla? Check out the exclusive video above to hear explain more in this edition of the hip-hop spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

