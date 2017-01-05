Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say About Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Comments

Watch the ill-informed comments.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Shirley Caesar Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


The ‘saints’ are not playing this year when it comes to sticking to their traditional beliefs.

After Kim Burrell became one of the most hated people in the country following her viral anti-gay sermon, her sister in christ, Pastor Shirley Caesar, chimed in to make matters worse. During a recent sermon at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland, Caesar defended Burrell and even called out President Barack Obama for legalizing gay marriage, saying, “[Kim Burrell] should’ve said something four years ago when our president made that stuff all right,” The Root reports.

The #UNameIt Challenge star also said pastors needed to keep their business in-house and collect cell phones at the church door. Maybe so they can keep spewing hateful rhetoric behind closed doors.

Lord, have mercy.

SOURCE: The Root 

BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

12 photos Launch gallery

BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

Continue reading BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

BIVISIBILITY: These Stars Are Bisexual & Proud

Today is "Celebrate Bisexuality Day," check out a bunch of celebs who have identified as bisexual.

Barack Obama , gay , Kim Burrell , marriage , Pastor Shirley Caesar

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 6 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos