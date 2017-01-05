LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say About Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Comments

The ‘saints’ are not playing this year when it comes to sticking to their traditional beliefs.

After Kim Burrell became one of the most hated people in the country following her viral anti-gay sermon, her sister in christ, Pastor Shirley Caesar, chimed in to make matters worse. During a recent sermon at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland, Caesar defended Burrell and even called out President Barack Obama for legalizing gay marriage, saying, “[Kim Burrell] should’ve said something four years ago when our president made that stuff all right,” The Root reports.

"You (Kim Burrell) should've said something 4 years ago when our President made that stuff alright" – Shirley Caesar Fuck you. #Cancelled pic.twitter.com/goM0gSqa3X — J-Sun (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) January 5, 2017

The #UNameIt Challenge star also said pastors needed to keep their business in-house and collect cell phones at the church door. Maybe so they can keep spewing hateful rhetoric behind closed doors.

Lord, have mercy.

SOURCE: The Root