OkTammy: Wale Gives Controversial Talk Show Host Tomi Lahren The Perfect Response To “Smile”

You heard it first on The Fam In The Morning last week and now it is finally here. Wale has released is highly anticipated new single “Smile” featuring Phil Adé. Controversial talk show host Tomi Lahren is one who’s not feeling the track. Maybe it’s because Folarin kind of messed up her name.

In the track Wale says about “The Blaze” host, “Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her… she miseducated anyway. Probably hate the color of my face.”

Tomi didn’t take the name flub well, and sent the tweet below:

So if you're gonna put someone in a song…diss 'em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time @Wale — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 4, 2017 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wale, who loves to strike back to anyone on social media sent the perfect response:

Tomi of course wanted the last word…

Well, at least we know Tomi hit the soundcloud and listened to the song but we hope she doesn’t misses the point in the lyrics AFTER her name flub.

On behalf of Charlamange I’m sure he ain’t trading sides

Maybe I should meet Tomi Lauren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her

Train her, she miseducated anyway

Prolly hate the color of my face

I’m just a young black rapping ass African

Many believes because of the rhetoric she spews on her show that Lahren is miseducated and racist. Maybe instead of worrying about someone flubbing her name, maybe she understand while Wale and others feel the way they do about her.