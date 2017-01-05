OkTammy: Wale Gives Controversial Talk Show Host Tomi Lahren The Perfect Response To “Smile”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
You heard it first on The Fam In The Morning last week and now it is finally here. Wale has released is highly anticipated new single “Smile” featuring Phil Adé. Controversial talk show host Tomi Lahren is one who’s not feeling the track. Maybe it’s because Folarin kind of messed up her name.
In the track Wale says about “The Blaze” host, “Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her… she miseducated anyway. Probably hate the color of my face.”
Tomi didn’t take the name flub well, and sent the tweet below:
Wale, who loves to strike back to anyone on social media sent the perfect response:
Tomi of course wanted the last word…
Well, at least we know Tomi hit the soundcloud and listened to the song but we hope she doesn’t misses the point in the lyrics AFTER her name flub.
On behalf of Charlamange I’m sure he ain’t trading sides
Maybe I should meet Tomi Lauren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her
Train her, she miseducated anyway
Prolly hate the color of my face
I’m just a young black rapping ass African
Many believes because of the rhetoric she spews on her show that Lahren is miseducated and racist. Maybe instead of worrying about someone flubbing her name, maybe she understand while Wale and others feel the way they do about her.
Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session In New York City
17 photos Launch gallery
1. Rick Ross & Wale
Source:Renell Medrano
1 of 17
2. DJ Drama & Rick Ross
Source:Renell Medrano
2 of 17
3. Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session At Tom’s Restaurant In New York City.
Source:Renell Medrano
3 of 17
4. MissInfo, Elliott Wilson, & Wale
Source:Renell Medrano
4 of 17
5. Elliott Wilson & Wale
Source:Renell Medrano
5 of 17
6. Wale Discussing His New Album With Elliott Wilson.
Source:Renell Medrano
6 of 17
7. Rick Ross Supporting Wale’s Listening Session.
Source:Renell Medrano
7 of 17
8. Sharing A Few Laughs.
Source:Renell Medrano
8 of 17
9. Elliott Wilson & DJ Drama
Source:Renell Medrano
9 of 17
10. Elliott WIison & Peter Rosenberg
Source:Renell Medrano
10 of 17
11. Tom’s Restaurant
Source:Renell Medrano
11 of 17
12. Tom’s Restaurant
Source:Renell Medrano
12 of 17
13. Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session At Tom’s Restaurant In New York City.
Source:Renell Medrano
13 of 17
14. Wale Invades The Seinfeld Cafe.
Source:Renell Medrano
14 of 17
15. Wale & Elliott Wilson
Source:Renell Medrano
15 of 17
16. Wale Explaining “The Album About Nothing.”
Source:Renell Medrano
16 of 17
17. Rick Ross Offering A Few Kind Words To Wale.
Source:Renell Medrano
17 of 17