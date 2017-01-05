NEWS ROUNDUP: Nearly 50 Trump Electoral College Voters Ineligible, Report Says; Dylann Roof Unapologetic…AND MORE

Photo by

NEWS ROUNDUP: Nearly 50 Trump Electoral College Voters Ineligible, Report Says; Dylann Roof Unapologetic…AND MORE

According to reports, many of the electors did not reside in the congressional districts they represented.

7 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Nearly three weeks after President-elect Donald Trump secured the Electoral College vote, it’s now being revealed that over 50 members who participated in the voting process were not qualified to serve as presidential electors. According to a briefing compiled by a bipartisan legal team, many of the electors did not reside in the congressional districts that they represented. “Trump’s ascension to the presidency is completely illegitimate,” said Ryan Clayton, a representative of the group Americans Take Action. “It’s not just Russians hacking our democracy. It’s not just voter suppression at unprecedented levels. It is also [that] there are Republicans illegally casting ballots in the Electoral College, and in a sufficient number that the results of the Electoral College proceedings are illegitimate as well.” Congress is slated to meet on Friday to formally announce the Electoral College results. Clayton hopes that the findings in the briefing will deter congressional members from ratifying Trump’s presidency. Read more.

Charleston Shooter Says He’s ‘Not Sorry’ For Massacre

The sentencing phase for Dylann Roof, the man responsible for taking the lives of nine people at a Charleston church in 2015, began on Wednesday. In his opening statement Roof, who is representing himself, showed no remorse for his actions. “Other than the fact that I trust people that I shouldn’t and the fact that I’m probably better at constantly embarrassing myself than anyone who’s ever existed, there’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” said Roof. “I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed.” Roof has been found guilty of 33 charges that include obstruction of religion, firearm charges, and hate crime offenses. The jury will decide whether Roof should get life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Read more.

Roadside Drug Arrests On The Rise In Virginia and Maryland

According to police records, Virginia and Maryland have witnessed a major increase in roadside drug busts over the past few years. In 2016, the number of drivers that were apprehended for drugs in Maryland was 1,971; a major spike from 1,752 in 2015. In 2014, the number of drug busts in Virginia was 3,163. That number rose to 3,354 the following year. “The narcotics industry is a billion-dollar industry. They’re spending all day, every day, trying to deceive the police officers on the road,” said Maryland State Police Corporal Brian Hirsch. “Marijuana is still a drug of choice across Maryland. We’re seizing a lot of marijuana.” Read more.

Victim Of Revenge Porn Tells Google To Erase Her Name

A 30-year-old Harlem woman who was a victim of revenge porn is calling on major sites like Google, Bing, and Yahoo to have her name removed from search engines. According to the lawsuit, that was filed in a Manhattan court, the woman broke up with her boyfriend in 2015. After the breakup, he allegedly posted explicit videos of her on X-rated websites. Although the websites agreed to remove the footage when she alerted them about the issue, the videos had already been viewed and shared numerous times. When you search the woman’s name, over four pages of search results referring to the X-rated videos appear. “If you Google her name, everything is right there,” said her attorney Ryanne Konan. “She can’t even get an internship.” The woman claims that her reputation has been tarnished and is asking for a court injunction to have websites “remove her full name from their search engines.” Read more.

‘Moonlight,’ ‘Fences,’ ‘Hidden Figures’ Receive Writers Guild Nominations

The Writer’s Guild of America recently announced the nominees for the best films of 2016. Among the movies that made the cut were Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures. “It is a huge honor to shoulder the responsibility of August Wilson’s words being brought to the big screen, and I’m grateful and thankful the WGA recognized his extraordinary talents today with their screenplay nomination,” said actor Denzel Washington about his film Fences. The nominees are chosen by the WGA’s 12,000 members. The 2017 Writers Guild Awards is slated to take place on February 19. Read more.

