Beyonce’s Songwriter Finds Missing Brother Living On The Streets Of LA

The songwriter behind the line “Becky with the good hair” in Beyonce’s song “Sorry” was recently reunited with her missing brother after spotting him at a bus stop in Los Angeles. He was homeless and suffers from mental illness.

According to the Daily Mail, Diana Gordon, 28, recognized her sibling David sitting at a bus stop. He had left their home in Queens, New, York 16 years ago and hadn’t been heard from since.

“After the first decade went by, I lost hope of ever finding him. These last few years, I accepted the fact that we were never going to find him… in my heart I had put him to rest,” she said.

Gordon was shocked that despite them growing up thousands of miles away, he was living, homeless, only a “few miles” from where she was in LA. She also said that she recognized him instantly.

“My heart was beating, the tears had already begun to pour down my face. You see, after the first decade went by, I lost hope of ever finding him,” she recalled. “Los Angeles has a population of nearly 10 million people. How is it that he was sitting alone at a bus stop less than a few miles from my home?”

After striking up a conversation she quickly realized that David didn’t recognize her. “As I continued to talk to him, I quickly realized my brother who had once built computers and gadgets out of spare parts has suffered severely in ways I have only begun to understand.”

“His memory is fragmented. His spirit defeated. He has only had his own thoughts to comfort him during this long stretch of time and because of that, a form of mental illness has set in,” she continued.

Gordon was able to get her brother to go home with her.

“I convinced him to come back with me to my house with the promise of a warm bed and food. He was hesitant, thinking it was a trick. He is not used to any sort of kindness.”

She said that she is gradually reintroducing him to family members and showing him pictures from his childhood.

“I will do everything in my power to see him through to healing. He needs a break in his life…he has never had a single one.”

📷 @robmccurdy A photo posted by Diana Gordon (@dianagordonofcl) on Sep 29, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT

Gordan has written for songs for Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Ciara and signed her own record deal when she was 19.

Gordon has set up a Gofundme page to help raise money for her brother.

RELATED NEWS:

Brandy Silences Rumors Of Beef With Beyoncé

Father Mourns Daughter Who Died On Facebook Live Video Feed

Kim Burrell Calls Gays ‘Perverted’ Then Apologizes On Facebook Live

Also On 97.9 The Beat: