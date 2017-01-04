Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics

Fab took to social media to weigh in on the drama in a rare Twitter rant. He kicked off the series of tweets by posting Soulja Boy’s recent apology video to Chris Brown, calling the incident unfortunate:

Unfortunate that somethin bad has to happen for people to see clear, but I respect when ppl man up to they behaviorpic.twitter.com/X3kpo7kZxH — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

He continued on saying that although he’s not the most perfect guy in the world, he just can’t grasp the concept of internet thugging.

Or apologize for wrong doings. A lot of people do shit nowadays & think it's cool to not care what they do or who they do it to — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

I'm not perfect but always wondered when people be wilding in public do they even think about the mom, kids, family..? — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

You do know you represent somebody else besides yourself in this life right??? — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

But it didn’t end there. Fab definitely had time today, reminding people like Soulja that it’s bigger than him.

And nowadays everything is documented.. video, pics, etc. Your kids will be able to google this shit one day & see you acting a fool.. — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

It's easy to turn up. You ever turn down for somebody tho? — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

Fab ended his “vent” for the day:

Overall I respect Soulja Boy thinking about someone other than himself. (his moms) Admitting wrongs & apologizing to his fans. — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

People just have to start thinking like that before the wild out sometimes.. — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

2017 Twitter might be my public vent on what's going on.. I said might be lol.. my vent is done for 2day ✌🏾 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) January 4, 2017

Let’s hope Fabolous was serious with his last tweet. A public Fab vent session may be just what the kids need these days.