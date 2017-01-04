Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics

He has time today.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Fabolous arrives to Tidal X 10/20 concert in Brooklyn

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Soulja Boy‘s wild behavior over the past few weeks has everyone talking – even OG rappers like Fabolous.

Fab took to social media to weigh in on the drama in a rare Twitter rant. He kicked off the series of tweets by posting Soulja Boy’s recent apology video to Chris Brown, calling the incident unfortunate:

He continued on saying that although he’s not the most perfect guy in the world, he just can’t grasp the concept of internet thugging.

But it didn’t end there. Fab definitely had time today, reminding people like Soulja that it’s bigger than him.

Fab ended his “vent” for the day:

Let’s hope Fabolous was serious with his last tweet. A public Fab vent session may be just what the kids need these days.

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Continue reading 13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

Fabolous , gun , internet , Soulja Boy , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 8 hours ago
Barack Obama Invites Beyonce & Jay Z, Usher…
 10 hours ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 18 hours ago
Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics
 23 hours ago
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 1 day ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 1 day ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 1 day ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 1 day ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
photos