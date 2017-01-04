Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics

0 reads Leave a comment
Soulja Boy‘s wild behavior over the past few weeks has everyone talking – even OG rappers like Fabolous.
Fab took to social media to weigh in on the drama in a rare Twitter rant. He kicked off the series of tweets by posting Soulja Boy’s recent apology video to Chris Brown, calling the incident unfortunate:
He continued on saying that although he’s not the most perfect guy in the world, he just can’t grasp the concept of internet thugging.
But it didn’t end there. Fab definitely had time today, reminding people like Soulja that it’s bigger than him.
Fab ended his “vent” for the day:
Let’s hope Fabolous was serious with his last tweet. A public Fab vent session may be just what the kids need these days.
13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud
12 photos Launch gallery
13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
comments – Add Yours