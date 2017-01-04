Ruthless And Stylish: Ruth Negga Kills It At Palm Springs Film Festival

Actress Ruth Negga recently shared some stylish threads during her presence on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Ruth, who’s also enjoying success from her award-winning role in Loving, first served in style wearing a Valentino floral piece via her stylist Karla Welch.

Ruth x Valentino A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Karla’s selection was made perfectly for Ruth, accentuating her flawless complexion with sheer material holding unique floral designs throughout the gown which flowed from her waistline to the floor.

Ruth x Erdem A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

The Ethiopian-Irish beauty also sported a cute Erdem outfit; a grey ruffle-sleeved top complimented by a pink waistband and silver skirt, smartly accented by Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.

Ruth’s stylish ventures aren’t going unnoticed as she’s starting off the year being featured on this month’s cover of U.S. Vogue and is being scooped up to work other fashion events. Stay on the lookout for Ruth and her stylish career moves!

