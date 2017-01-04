Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Ruthless And Stylish: Ruth Negga Kills It At Palm Springs Film Festival

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Actress Ruth Negga recently shared some stylish threads during her presence on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Ruth, who’s also enjoying success from her award-winning role in Loving, first served in style wearing a Valentino floral piece via her stylist Karla Welch.

Ruth x Valentino

A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

Karla’s selection was made perfectly for Ruth, accentuating her flawless complexion with sheer material holding unique floral designs throughout the gown which flowed from her waistline to the floor.

Ruth x Erdem

A photo posted by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

The Ethiopian-Irish beauty also sported a cute Erdem outfit; a grey ruffle-sleeved top complimented by a pink waistband and silver skirt, smartly accented by Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.

Ruth’s stylish ventures aren’t going unnoticed as she’s starting off the year being featured on this month’s cover of U.S. Vogue and is being scooped up to work other fashion events. Stay on the lookout for Ruth and her stylish career moves!

DON’T MISS:

Ruth Negga’s Vogue Cover Is The First Black Girl Magic Moment Of 2017

100 Magazine Covers Featuring Black Excellence In 2016

GET THE LOOK: Justine Skye Envokes Old Hollywood Style Hair For Vogue Fashion Awards

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

10 photos Launch gallery

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

Continue reading What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

Canadian Fashion Model <strong>Winnie Harlow</strong> graces the February issue of<em> Elle Magazine</em> (Canada). Winnie has been making waves since her appearance as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. She’s been breaking down barriers in the world of fashion, rearranging the standards of beauty and continues to do so with her latest accomplishment. Check out more of her beautiful poses from Elle!


 

#BlackGirl Magic , Palm Springs Film Festival , red carpet beauty , Ruth Negga

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 19 hours ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 21 hours ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
2014 Tribeca Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of 'Time Is Illmatic' - Outside Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: WALE X PHIL ADE “SMILE
 1 day ago
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy: Drake Is Not Who We…
 2 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 2 days ago
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find…
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino…
 2 days ago
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Why Him?' - Arrivals
Key of “Key and Peele” Discusses His Character…
 2 days ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces New Project “Pretty Girls Like…
 2 days ago
Drake & J-Lo Relationship A Sham To Sell…
 2 days ago
Future Deletes All Photos & Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
 2 days ago
photos