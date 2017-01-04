Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Grocery Store Co-Workers Need Test For Break Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

This couple met at the grocery store that they both work at. They broke up for a while, after she caught him cheating on her with another girl from the grocery store. While they were on break, she dated someone else, and now he’s unsure whether their kid is really his.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

