Paternity Results: Grocery Store Co-Workers Need Test For Break Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

This couple met at the grocery store that they both work at. They broke up for a while, after she caught him cheating on her with another girl from the grocery store. While they were on break, she dated someone else, and now he’s unsure whether their kid is really his.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Part II:

