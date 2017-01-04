Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart About Their Marriage

It's not over yet.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty


Anthony Anderson just got a do-over.

It’s been over a year since his wife Alvina Stewart filed for divorce, but it looks like she definitely wants that old thing back. According to the Daily Mail, the mother of Anderson’s two children has requested a judge dismiss her divorce petition.

The original legal documents state that the Black-ish star and his wife had been separated since April 2014. Stewart filed for divorce from Anderson in September 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time the high school sweethearts split, she asked for joint legal custody of the minor (16-year-old Nathan) and primary physical custody, with Anthony getting reasonable visitation. They also have a 20-year-old daughter named Kyra.

With his Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor for his role on Black-ish and his rekindled relationship, Anthony Anderson is totally on track to win 2017.

SOURCE: TMZ, Daily Mail

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

11 photos Launch gallery

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Continue reading These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Anthony Anderson , Blackish , divorce , marriage , wife

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 22 hours ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 23 hours ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 23 hours ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 23 hours ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 24 hours ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
2014 Tribeca Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of 'Time Is Illmatic' - Outside Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: WALE X PHIL ADE “SMILE
 1 day ago
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy: Drake Is Not Who We…
 2 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 2 days ago
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find…
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino…
 2 days ago
photos