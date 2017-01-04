National News
Funeral Arrangements For Keion Carpenter Announced

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty


The Family of Keion Eric Carpenter would like to thank you for all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers you have shared in their loss. Services for Keion are below.

Public Viewing:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

12pm – 4pm

Wylie Funeral Home

9200 Liberty Road

Randallstown, MD 21133

Funeral:

Monday, January 9, 2017

Family Hour: 10am-11am

Funeral begins at 11am

New Psalmist Baptist Church

6020 Marian Drive

Baltimore, MD 21215

There will also be a Memorial Vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy

Saturday, January 7, 2017

3:00 pm

Hanlon Park

2400 longwood street

(Intersection of longwood & Gwynn falls)

Last week, Keion fell and hit his head and went into a coma while on a family vacation.

