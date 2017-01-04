Funeral Arrangements For Keion Carpenter Announced

37 reads Leave a comment
The Family of Keion Eric Carpenter would like to thank you for all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers you have shared in their loss. Services for Keion are below.
Public Viewing:
Sunday, January 8, 2017
12pm – 4pm
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Funeral:
Monday, January 9, 2017
Family Hour: 10am-11am
Funeral begins at 11am
New Psalmist Baptist Church
6020 Marian Drive
Baltimore, MD 21215
There will also be a Memorial Vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy
Saturday, January 7, 2017
3:00 pm
Hanlon Park
2400 longwood street
(Intersection of longwood & Gwynn falls)
Last week, Keion fell and hit his head and went into a coma while on a family vacation.
