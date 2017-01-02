End Of An Era: President Obama’s Photographer Shares His Favorite Candid Photos Of 2016

End Of An Era: President Obama’s Photographer Shares His Favorite Candid Photos Of 2016

Pete Souza, Chief White House Photographer, captured this administration's spirit, beauty and power.

As the end of an era approaches, President Obama’s photographer Pete Souza recently shared some of his favorite pictures of the POTUS and the First Family.

All of them were taken either by me or a White House photographer on my staff. For many of the images, I’ve included the backstory behind the image to provide further context or to share why that image was particularly important to me, Souza wrote for Medium.

He added that the selection process was a very personal one.

“Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady. And I’ve included a few that I thought were just cool photos.

Take a look!

One of our personal favorites:

Man, why do they have to leave?

Not Playing! President Obama Orders Sanctions Against Russia For Election Hacking

America Was Never Worthy Of A First Lady Like Michelle Obama

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

