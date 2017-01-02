Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Hip-Hop Preacher Eric Thomas On What We Owe To Ourselves [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley knows that sometimes people feel a little downtrodden and discouraged. He was extremely inspired when he first heard this moving speech from Eric Thomas, “the hip-hop preacher,” about what we owe to ourselves. Listen to the audio player to hear the motivating speech in the latest Praise Break!

photos