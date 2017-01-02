What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem Because He’s Fearless

19 reads Leave a comment
Nick Cannon fears no rap god.
Here’s a quote on that:
“We know Marshall Mathers is one of the greatest if not the greatest … If you ain’t coming to get it poppin…you gotta go. There’s a reason Hip Hop was built off of healthy competition and I’m fearless. I got fearless tattooed all over my body in a sense where I’ve never been scared of another individual. The only thing I fear is God. He and I have interesting conversations from time to time.”
