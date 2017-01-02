Entertainment News
What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem Because He’s Fearless

Nick Cannon fears no rap god.

Now we all know that Nick Cannon is pretty outspoken.  But how you feel about Nick Cannon as a rapper? You gotta admit the dude has some balls for dissing Eminem.

Here’s a quote on that:

“We know Marshall Mathers is one of the greatest if not the greatest … If you ain’t coming to get it poppin…you gotta go. There’s a reason Hip Hop was built off of healthy competition and I’m fearless. I got fearless tattooed all over my body in a sense where I’ve never been scared of another individual. The only thing I fear is God. He and I have interesting conversations from time to time.”

 

Check out Nick Cannon’s interview in question below, and let us know your thoughts.

photos