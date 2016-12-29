Philadelphia Woman Brutally Murdered Her Ex-Boyfriend While He Was Driving

Terrell L Bruce Funeral & Reception https://t.co/KRDJk9u8Xr — Shamara Afia (@ShamaraAfia) December 29, 2016

A young man was shot in the head in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia on Tuesday while driving his SUV along Park Lane Drive.

The main suspect is the victim’s ex-girlfriend, who was arrested on Wednesday and charged with his murder. Police believe that Terrell L. Bruce crashed into a car, then flipped his SUV moments after he was shot. His body was found a few feet from the vehicle.

According to NBC, his former girlfriend, Martina Westcott, was in the passenger seat at the time and allegedly pulled the trigger. Witnesses say they saw a woman running away from the crash scene, which led the cops to do a thorough search of the area. They found a white jacket stained with blood and a small-caliber handgun near the scene on Wednesday, but no suspect. However, Westcott apparently ran to her mother’s house in nearby Roxborough and confessed to the shooting.

27 yr old Martina Westcott charged with murder in shooting death of Terrell Bruce in Mt Airy. pic.twitter.com/zi4IWDdSg7 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 29, 2016

After her mother called the Philadelphia police to help her daughter turn herself in, Westcott was questioned by homicide detectives and charged with murder.

A tentative date of January 14th has been set for a memorial for the slain 33-year-old. Bruce’s brother told reporters, “I don’t want the last impression of my brother to be this tragedy. I want it to be what he stood for and what he was about. Helping people, service and keeping that indomitable Philadelphia spirit and always doing your best and trying hard.”

Westcott has yet to be arraigned on the charges and no word on if she has retained an attorney. We’ll keep you posted on the case.

SOURCE: NBC