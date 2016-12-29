News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

WATCH: Black Man Paralyzed After Being Shot In The Back By Police

The video is infuriating.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

When are police going to stop shooting Black men on sight?

Back in July 2015, 33-year-old Texas man David Collie was walking to a friend’s house from work in Fort Worth when he was shot in the back by authorities investigating an armed robbery. Collie is now paralyzed from his abdomen down as a result of the horrific encounter.

The policemen involved accused Collie of pointing a box cutter at them (of course), but dash cam footage recently made public doesn’t corroborate their story, Daily Mail reports. Although a box cutter was recovered 10 feet from where he was shot, Collie was seen walking away from the officers – not toward – and it’s unclear whether he ever had the box cutter in his hand. But let’s play devil’s advocate and say he did: Was it necessary for police to shoot him seconds after arriving to the scene, prior to any attempt at apprehending him?

Collie was charged with assault on a public servant, but a grand jury did not indict him, says the report. His attorney Nate Washington said at a press conference, where his client remained confined to a wheelchair, that police were searching for two shirtless Black men they suspected of robbing a gas station. Collie was walking to his friend’s house when police approached him in the patrol car, one firing his weapon ten seconds after getting out of his vehicle.

Collie wanted the footage made public, as it seems people were making comments to his mother that he “must have done something wrong.” According to his attorney, Collie hoped to make it clear he did nothing “to threaten an officer.”

“I wasn’t there that night. I do know what I saw. I know I never saw this man with a weapon. I never saw this man advance toward the officers. I know I saw him get shot in his back,” Washington said at the conference. “We want justice for David. We want change, but we also want peace and calm from the community after they see this video.”

The Fort Worth Police released this statement via Twitter on Tuesday of this week:

See the graphic footage above.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

38 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

David Collie , Fort Worth Police , paralyzed , Police Brutality , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced
 1 day ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 1 day ago
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 1 day ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 1 day ago
Joseline Had Her Baby, But Here’s Why You…
 1 day ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 1 day ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 1 day ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 1 day ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 2 days ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 2 days ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 2 days ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 2 days ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 2 days ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 2 days ago
photos