Joseline Had Her Baby, But Here’s Why You Won’t See Her Anytime Soon

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Joseline Hernandez
is still as feisty as she was the day we met her. If you thought having a baby would change her
no filter policy
, welp, you were wrong.
The new mom got us all caught up on Instagram Live yesterday. She did, in fact, give birth to her and
‘s first baby girl together, named Stevie J . But, we won’t be seeing her until their delivery TV special airs, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess confirmed. Bonnie Bella Jordan
This is not unlike many other celebrities who’ve first introduced their kids to the world by way of some publication or show – and ultimately for a check – but we kind of can’t believe Joseline said it out loud.
In the meantime, Stevie and Joseline are still dealing with their own
relationship issues. Stevie asked Joseline for a DNA test, and is also filing for full custody, claiming the mother is on drugs.
See the photo above, plus a screenshot of Joseline’s fleeky post-pregnancy glow.
