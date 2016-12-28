Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)

Denzel Washington is known as one of the greatest actors of our time, and he still seems to have his feet grounded on Earth.

We caught up with Denzel back in September while promoting his film, The Magnificent Seven, and received some unexpected words of wisdom:

For all those who laughed at "Uncle Denzel" Mr. Washington has a message he wants me to give to you. #Mag7 pic.twitter.com/9kOVbQ3kXQ — The Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) September 14, 2016

When asked how he felt about the “Uncle Denzel” memes, he cleverly replied, “If I had my wallet I’d show it you. Because they didn’t know what I was doing. They don’t need to know. Those who can do, do. Those who can’t, talk about those who can.” Damn right.

In honor of the legend’s 62nd birthday, check out our list of our favorite Denzel Washington gems. You’re welcome.

Dreams

If there’s one thing Denzel knows how to do, it’s live the life of your dreams. The actor delivered a powerful message to a group of up and coming theater artists in the clip above about how dreams are attainable if you set goals – and you can’t achieve goals without discipline and consistency. “Dreams without goals remains just dreams,” he says. A must watch!

God’s Grace

While delivering the commencement speech at Dillard University in May 2015, the Academy Award-winner stressed the importance of putting God first. He told the crowd that “everything that you think I have, and I have a few things, is by the grace of God.” Denzel went on to tell the story of how he nearly flunked out of college until God’s grace changed his life. Check out the motivational clip above.

Truth & Dishonesty

In this day and age of misinformation and click bait, the Fences director dropped a few gems on an interviewer who asked about false news reports, specifically during the 2016 Presidential Election. Denzel’s response couldn’t have been any more spot-on.

Diversity in Hollywood

After starring in and directing his highly anticipated film Fences, Denzel is set to receive his seventh Academy Award nomination. But it wasn’t always easy for Black actors in Hollywood to even land a role, let alone be nominated for an Oscar. Check out Denzel’s words of wisdom for other Black actors living in a time in which award shows are being criticized for their lack of diversity.

Life Advice

Uncle Denzel is like a library of knowledge. There’s not a topic in life the legendary actor doesn’t have an opinion on. During promo for his film The Equalizer, Denzel dropped the most profound advice any person could give: “Keep it simple.”

Bonus

Denzel Washington’s nearly 40-year career has influenced many of the stars we admire today. From Jamie Foxx to Michael B. Jordan to Omari Hardwick, they’re all disciples of the prophet that is Denzel.