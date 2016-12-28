Entertainment News
Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake

Coincidence or pure shade?

Did Rihanna just tell us all we need to know regarding her thoughts on Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating? Seems so.

Rihanna and Jennifer have been longtime fans of one another, and more recently, even took a dip in the pool of friendship. Not only did the two hot tamales co-star in the animated film Home, RiRi gifted J. Lo a pair of navy blue thigh high boots from her Manolo Blahnik collaboration with a message that read, “To: The Baddest, Because I know you’re gonna wear them better than me!!!”

@badgalriri Thank you soooomuch for these incredibly sick ass boots!! #Rihanna #manolos #loveher #thebaddest

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

But now, just as J. Lo’s gotten closer to the 6 God – Rihanna’s on-again, off-again hip-hop bae – reports say RiRi hit the unfollow button on Instagram, which leads us to believe there’s some truth to the romance.

Drake attended two consecutive J. Lo concerts in Las Vegas this month, then hosted an exclusive get-together that the singer attended. Clearly, our favorite bad girl isn’t here for it – but do either of the superstars care?

J. Lo posted this photo in the wee hours of the morning after RiRi unfollowed her. Drake also reposted. Coincidence or pure shade?

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

They’re looking very, very cozy.

