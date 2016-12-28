Why Is Khloe Kardashian Participating In Lamar Odom’s New Reality TV Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lamar Odom is reportedly back on the road to recovery after a very public and tumultuous battle with substance abuse. This time around, his recovery is going to be documented for reality TV, and it looks like ex-wife Khloe Kardashian is going to get a major role in the process.

Is it strange for Khloe to be a part of it even though they’re not together anymore? Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

