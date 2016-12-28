Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Is Khloe Kardashian Participating In Lamar Odom’s New Reality TV Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Lamar Odom is reportedly back on the road to recovery after a very public and tumultuous battle with substance abuse. This time around, his recovery is going to be documented for reality TV, and it looks like ex-wife Khloe Kardashian is going to get a major role in the process.

Is it strange for Khloe to be a part of it even though they’re not together anymore? Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos