Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Bond Over Being Cry-Babies For Grandma [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley was singing a song from church, which reminded him and Da Brat of memories they have from eating breakfast at Grandma’s house growing up. The two of them went off on a tangent down memory lane, and laughed about how difficult it is for the two of them to talk about their grandmas without a “lip-quiver” sending them into tears.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear their adorable and heartfelt conversation in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Da Brat & Rickey Smiley Sing Keith Sweat’s “Make It Last Forever!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Fights Tears After Da Brat Donates To The Rickey Smiley Foundation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Explains How Her Dogs Gave Her A Major Surprise [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]