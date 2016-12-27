Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Bond Over Being Cry-Babies For Grandma [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rickey Smiley was singing a song from church, which reminded him and Da Brat of memories they have from eating breakfast at Grandma’s house growing up. The two of them went off on a tangent down memory lane, and laughed about how difficult it is for the two of them to talk about their grandmas without a “lip-quiver” sending them into tears.

Click on the audio player to hear their adorable and heartfelt conversation in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

photos