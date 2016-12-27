The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On This Hit Reality Competition Show Next Year

Usher has big plans for the New Year.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the singer/actor has allegedly been cast on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The streets (of Hollywood) are talking and sources say Usher will appear on season 24 of ABC’s hit dancing competition show.

An insider close to the show says “the producers and network are keeping it top secret, but this is major! They wanted an A-lister and he’s one of the biggest names in the industry. Not to mention, Usher is an amazing dancer.”

No word on which other stars will be joining the dance competition, but the chances they can dance better than Usher are very slim.

Stay locked for new info. Will you be watching?

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand