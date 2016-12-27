Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Day

Despite all the drama happening in their lives, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian couldn’t miss a holiday photo-op.

Kanye took to Twitter to share the family photo of himself, Kim, and their adorable kids, North and Saint West, posing in front of a Christmas tree decked out in glamorous ornaments. The rapper rocks his new blonde hairdo and his wife dons a tight gold dress and a naturally made up face.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/813819680372785153

This is the first photo of the entire West clan since the 2016 curse hit the famous family, culminating in Kanye’s shocking mental breakdown and Kim’s traumatic robbery.

Khloe also caught a video of the newly private Kim on her Snapchat enjoying their Kardashian family Christmas party.

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:20am PST

Nice to see the Wests are still going strong.